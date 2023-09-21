Escapade Enlists Anthony Appel for U.S. & Scandinavia

ADVERTISEMENT

Escapade Media has secured a consultancy agreement with Anthony Appell to cover select linear and streaming clients in the U.S. and all of Scandinavia.

Appell most recently served as head of sales and co-productions at Magnify Media, part of Plimsoll Productions, where he looked after the English-speaking world, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia. He previously served as head of presales and co-productions consultant for Viacom International/VIS UK for three years and was managing director of Twofour Rights for five years, where he launched and managed the sales, business affairs and international divisions.

At Escapade, Appell will work with James Braham, each taking care of their own U.S. clients, broadening the reach and expertise in relation to commissioning, co-pros and presales and overall expertise in creating premium original content across all genres.

Appell commented: “I am thrilled to be working with the U.S. and Scandi, distributing high-end premium-range of scripted and non-scripted titles across the U.S. and Scandinavia for Nat and Escapade Media to major success already across the U.S.”

Natalie Lawley, managing director of Escapade, said: “Escapade continues to build a strong and extremely experienced team. Anthony Appell joins the company with the exact experience and skill that supports Escapade’s commissioning and finance strategies. We are so excited that he joined our team and has already closed significant sales.”