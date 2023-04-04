MIPTV Spotlight: Escapade Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in a post-Brexit and post-Covid world, Escapade Media’s Grassroots is a drama about community, triumph over adversity and hope for a better future.

“This brand-new drama from StoryFirst and created by John Godber is Yorkshire’s Friday Night Lights,” says Natalie Lawley, managing director of Escapade.

In the way of factual highlights, the company is presenting Whisky Trails, which follows Luke McKenzie on a globe-trotting journey to examine the new “worlds” of whiskies, and Hacking Evolution: Lionfish, commissioned by PBS Nova and narrated by Danni Washington. “The blue-chip natural history documentary Hacking Evolution: Lionfish will appeal to buyers across the world,” says Lawley. “It examines a global problem of the invasion of the lionfish across the Atlantic coast, Mediterranean, Caribbean and the Middle East.”

“These titles highlight Escapade’s collaborative approach to projects to ensure they resonate with global audiences,” Lawley adds.