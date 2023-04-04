Lizzo Extends First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios and Lizzo have renewed their first-look deal, following the success of the Emmy-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls season one has earned three Emmy wins in categories and became the first streaming series to win in the outstanding competition program category. The series also won various industry awards, such as the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Hollywood Critics Association Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards and Producers Guild Awards.

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is produced by Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”