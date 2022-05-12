Amazon Studios Renews Upload for Season Three

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios has greenlit a third season of the sci-fi comedy series Upload, created and executive produced by writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation).

Season three of Upload will exclusively stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series’ second season premiered on March 11.

Set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm, Upload sees humans choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife. The series stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday and Andrea Rosenas Lucy.

Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said: “Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most-watched comedy originals on Prime Video. The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.”

Daniels said: “I’m thrilled to continue the story of Nathan and Nora and the other residents of Lakeview and near-future America as they try to have fun and do the right thing in both the real and virtual worlds.”