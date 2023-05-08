Amazon Studios Establishes Distribution Unit

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon Studios is launching Amazon MGM Studios Distribution, a division that will distribute Amazon originals in addition to MGM’s current and library titles.

The division will be helmed by Chris Ottinger, who has led the distribution team at MGM for more than a decade. Ottinger will report to Brad Beale, VP of worldwide licensing and distribution at Amazon and MGM Studios, who reports to Jen Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

Film titles to be distributed include 7500, All the Old Knives, Bliss, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, I Want You Back, The Tender Bar, The Tomorrow War, The Voyeurs and Without Remorse. Television titles include Goliath, Hunters and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Ottinger will manage the distribution team, which will oversee the licensing of Amazon original titles as well as MGM new-release and library movies and series such as film franchises James Bond, Rocky and Creed, and series The Handmaid’s Tale, Vikings, Fargo and the upcoming Hotel Cocaine from MGM+.

Salke said, “The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide. With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world.”

Ottinger said, “Pioneering the distribution of Amazon originals for Amazon Studios is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, never-before available quality content to audiences around the globe. In doing so, we will break through the current sales mold by creating custom packages that will fulfill our client’s individual content needs.”