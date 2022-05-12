FilmRise Inks Digital Content Pact with Rooster Teeth

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has acquired the exclusive SVOD, AVOD and FAST rights to over 400 episodes across three properties of digital-native content from Rooster Teeth, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery.

The deal includes exclusive SVOD, AVOD and FAST rights to all episodes of the animated comedy Red vs. Blue, set in the Halo video game world; Camp Camp, an animated comedy centering on a cynical 10-year-old; and the Western-fantasy hybrid Nomad of Nowhere. FilmRise will curate groupings of episodes and seasons from each property and package them into traditional half-hour TV-style seasons and episodes for streaming audiences.

Max Einhorn, senior VP of co-productions and acquisitions for FilmRise, said: “We are thrilled to expand our rapidly growing slate of digital-first content with these incredible programs from Rooster Teeth, a digital entertainment pioneer that has created a passionate global fandom and lifestyle brand. FilmRise recognized early on the huge landscape of talent in the digital native content space. We’re delighted Rooster Teeth will partner with our expansive streaming network to bring their content to wider audiences.”

Geoff Yetter, head of licensing and consumer products at Rooster Teeth, added: “Our partnership with FilmRise provides instant worldwide international distribution and exposure on multiple streaming platforms, leveraging our global fan base, expanding our programming into many new territories and bringing new fans into our community.”