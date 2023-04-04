ITV Studios’ Ruth Berry to Deliver MIPTV Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV is set to feature a keynote address from Ruth Berry, managing director of global distribution and global entertainment at ITV Studios.

Berry was appointed to the newly created role of heading ITV Studio’s scripted, non-scripted and formats distribution businesses in January. In her keynote, she will outline the strategy behind the move, made to reflect the global industry’s evolution, as well as preview non-scripted fare and formats from the studio.

The session will take place on Tuesday, April 18, at 3:45 p.m. in the Debussy Theatre of the Palais des Festivals.

Berry said: “My thanks to MIPTV for the invitation to join the 60th celebrations, where I will share my thoughts on the shape of the global content marketplace and why adopting a single genre mentality is the right thing to do to reflect the way buyers are thinking. I’ll also have some treats to share. I’m looking forward to it.”

“In her new leadership role, Ruth is aligning ITV Studios to meet buyers’ shifting demand towards multi-genre acquisitions,” said Lucy Smith, RX France’s entertainment division director and director of MIPTV. “MIPTV’s main stage is the perfect setting to present Ruth’s vision to support buyers looking for a single approach to acquire drama, factual and formats. We are thrilled she has chosen Cannes to reveal ITV Studios’ content strategy.”