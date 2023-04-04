ZDF Studios Unveils Spring-Summer Lineup

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Studios has revealed its spring-summer lineup of scripted, unscripted and junior titles ahead of MIPTV, led by the eco thriller The Swarm.

The Swarm, from Emmy Award-winning showrunner Frank Doelger (Game of Thrones), follows a group of scientists as they frantically try to figure out what is causing strange, aggressive behavior in ocean creatures around the world, from ice worms purposely destabilizing the continental shelf and triggering tsunamis to whales aggressively attacking boats. “In a very short time, all human life is at stake—and the fate of the entire world population rests in the hands of a small group of scientists,” says Dr. Markus Schäfer, president and CEO.

ZDF Studios’ drama slate also includes Dear Vivi, uncovering the mystery behind the shocking murder of a wife and mother by her husband. When he is taken in by police, their daughter Vivian must fight for custody of her siblings. Clean Sweep, meanwhile, centers on Shelly Mohan, a mother of three who is married to a local detective. When she is confronted by her criminal ex-boyfriend who threatens to expose her past identity, she kills him, and then must hide the truth as law enforcement and her husband investigate the murder and close in on her. The thriller Uncharted centers on the mysterious disappearance of a single mother and outbreaks of violence among elementary school children in the little town of Sünnfleth.

Additionally, the reboot of Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s Historias para no dormir, Stories to Stay Awake, has a second season available. “Stories to Stay Awake returns with its second season to offer audiences the best of the thriller genre combined with the great potential and talent of modern cinema,” Schäfer says.

On offer from the unscripted slate, The Six Continents Revealed provides “a geographical and cultural-historical biography of the world, revealing how nature shaped and influenced cultures,” Schäfer says. With a combination of 3D animations, CGI and aerial shots, it “reveals a rich treasure trove of remarkable findings that connect history, science and everyday culture,” he notes.

The factual slate also includes Naked—Generation Gender and Bison—An American Icon. Naked—Generation Gender explores the role gender plays in determining almost every aspect of our lives—from birth to old age, while Bison—An American Icon follows a bison from the day of his birth through his endurance as a young calf to his development as a strong bull. “In his story, we witness the indomitable spirit of a true survivor and recognize the bison as a symbol that is inextricably linked to the American identity,” Schäfer says.

From ZDF Studios’ junior catalog, Spellbound, a spin-off of Find Me in Paris, centers on a vivacious 15-year-old girl who has relocated from a small U.S. town to France to study at the Paris Opera Ballet School. Her life is turned upside down when she discovers a book of family spells and unknowingly casts the antidote to a protection spell that has hidden her magical identity since she was a child.

The preschool series Maari—Adventures at the Reef follows a squid and her friends as they solve problems, such as human garbage polluting their home. “The very timely topics of diversity and environmental protection are core themes of the series,” says Katharina Pietzsch, Director Junior.

In Superhero Academy, meanwhile, a group of first graders attend an unusual boarding school for future superheroes.

“We want to send a positive message, educate kids and put things in context, but also empower children and give them a voice,” Pietzsch says.

“Following what has been a very busy and successful winter, we’re looking forward to keeping up the momentum as we head into the next season with a strong lineup of top quality content,” Schäfer concludes. “A huge thanks goes out to all the producers, film crews, animators and talent who are responsible for creating these exciting shows that we are proud to be launching at MIPTV and beyond. Our thanks also extends to our co-production partners for their invaluable support. We hope to see many of you in Cannes.”