MIPTV Spotlight: Cinevest Interactive

Cinevest Interactive’s catalog features a diverse array of programming across genres.

Leading its highlights, the new travel series Wine Outsiders spotlights winemakers throughout Spain and dives deep into wine culture.

Also on the slate are a variety of Nigerian films. “We discovered a producer and director making arthouse-quality movies that raise the bar for Nigerian films,” says Arthur Schweitzer, CEO and president. Underbelly, Herdsmen and Takers all come from Nigerian producer Tunde Aina and director Toka McBaror.

Music specials featuring two of the most popular country artists are on offer as well: Willie Nelson at Billy Bob’s Texas and Charlie Daniels at Billy Bob’s Texas. The two programs see the stars perform live at a venue in Texas.

Daniella’s Court is available from the children’s slate.