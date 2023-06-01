TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Cinevest Interactive

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinevest Interactive is showcasing two gritty films from Nigeria in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

Herdsmen, from producer Tunde Aine and director Toka McBaror, tells the story of a former assassin who comes out of retirement when his niece is kidnapped. The film is based on conflicts in Nigeria and “is compelling with stunning beauty and excellent acting, elevating this production above all Nollywood movies,” says Arthur Schweitzer, president and CEO.

Aina and McBaror are also behind Underbelly, set in 1976 West Africa. “They portray the dynamic characters with their flaws and strengths in this cinematic gem,” Schweitzer says.