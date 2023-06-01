BBC Studios Taps Reuters Alum for Business Development Role

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Studios has hired Reuters alum Melissa Rubinson as senior VP of business development and partnerships, effective immediately.

In her new role, Rubinson will be focused on expanding the company’s audiences and increasing revenue for BBC News content across platforms, developing strategic opportunities to accelerate our commercial growth.

Rubinson will report to Tara Maitra, chief commercial officer of BBC Studios, and will be based in New York.

Rubinson brings 15 years of experience in business development and strategic partnerships to the role. She joins from Reuters, where she served as senior director of strategic accounts and partnerships. She was responsible for developing and executing strategic partnerships with a variety of global media and technology companies.

Before that, she held roles at Yahoo!, Associated Content and CNN.

“Melissa is a highly accomplished and experienced business leader with a proven track record of developing and negotiating complex partnerships,” Maitra said. “She comes to BBC Studios with an extensive network and tremendous relationships across the industry that she was able to cultivate over the past decade. She is a great addition to our team, and I am confident that she will play a key role in helping us achieve our ambitious growth goals.”

“I am thrilled to be joining BBC Studios during a period of expansion for the company and when the demand for the BBC’s brand of journalism has never been higher,” Rubinson said. “As the company prepares to roll out new platforms and content to serve those needs, I am eager to help grow the BBC’s digital footprint and extend the reach of the company’s trusted, impartial journalism around the globe.”