TV2 Media Group CEO to Deliver Keynote at NATPE Budapest

Pavel Stantchev, CEO of Hungary’s TV2 Media Group, is set to headline NATPE Budapest as a keynote speaker during the four-day event running from June 19 to 22.

Stantchev will talk about TV2’s plans for expanding and engaging its audience and the challenges and opportunities he anticipates navigating as he continues to set and implement winning business strategies for the media group.

Georgi R. Chakarov, president and CEO of TVBIZZ Group, is also lined up to give a keynote presentation during the event about market trends in the CEE content industry landscape.