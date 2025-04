ADVERTISEMENT

NATPE Budapest has unveiled several confirmed studios that will host screenings during its 2025 market, including A+E Global Media, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television.

More than 65 exhibitors and over 300 buyers are confirmed for the market, which is running from June 23 to 26 at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel. In a move to expand, NATPE Budapest will also host exclusive sessions and screenings at the new Dorothea Hotel.

In addition to screenings from the companies mentioned, NATPE Budapest 2025 will feature NATPE Honors Europe, a new initiative celebrating the voices and leaders reshaping the European media landscape; Pitch & Play LIVE!, a format competition that spotlights original format concepts from the CEE region that have international potential; CEE Breakout Hits, in which Georgi Chakarov, president and CEO of TV Bizz Group highlights the top-performing new series across CEE markets; Formats Track curated by Realscreen; and expanded networking opportunities and signature events.

“NATPE Budapest has long been regarded as the most effective and efficient marketplace in CEE, and this year builds on that tradition,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director of NATPE Budapest. “Our raison d’être is to bring together the major players in the region, and this year, we’ve expanded the market floor due to exhibitor demand.”