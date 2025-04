ADVERTISEMENT

Scripps Networks has expanded its offering with the renewal of two original series, and Scripps Sports has added several women’s sports to its portfolio.

Among the series renewed for Scripps Networks is Court TV’s Interview with a Killer, which sees investigative reporter and journalist David Scott sit down face-to-face with convicted murderers around the U.S.

A two-hour second season premiere is set for April 13. The premiere will include “Psycho Killer,” in which Scott interviews Gary Michael Hilton, who calls himself the oldest serial killer in America. It will also include “National Forest Serial Killer,” in which the titular murderer confesses for the first time to the killing of a Florida woman and reveals new information about three other homicides.

“David is incredible—truly one of the best journalists and interviewers in the business,” said Ethan Nelson, executive producer of the series and head of Court TV. “He has the rare ability to delve into the mindset of murderers and dispassionately challenge the claims they make. It captured the attention of millions of viewers in season one,” said Nelson. “Season two takes it up a notch. David, who is unparalleled in his prep work, not only draws out never-before-heard confessions but also catalyzes actual remorse in a couple of the killers. It is remarkable to watch.”

“There is no experience in true-crime television like coming face-to-face with convicted killers,” Scott commented. “And there is no greater challenge for an interviewer than to peel open a window into the mindset and motivations behind their murders. This show serves up justice for the court of public opinion using the unique power of the good old-fashioned hardball interview, and results are compelling, chilling and unforgettable.”

Scripps Networks also renewed Bounce TV’s comedy Mind Your Business, which will return for a second season on June 7. The series tells the story of the Williams family, who are in the business of celebrating some of life’s most significant occasions with its event and party space in Chicago. The series stars Caryn Ward Ross (Fame, Monogamy, Patterns of Attraction), Brely Evans (Ambitions, Being Mary Jane, The Man in 3B), Bryce Xavier (A Bennett Song Holiday, Stay Tuned: The Movie, Total Eclipse) and Chloe Elise Ellis (Borrasca, Footprints, Three Stories Up). It is produced by Harvest Studios.

“The Williams family entertained millions in its debut season, and now the family is back for more,” said Adam Harman, senior VP of programming at Scripps Networks. “Viewers will be in store for another hilarious topsy-turvy journey in season two.”

Scripps Sports, meanwhile, expanded its portfolio of women’s sports. ION has become the exclusive TV home of the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off, an early-season college basketball tournament, for the next five years as part of a multiyear agreement with Intersport. The agreement begins with this year’s edition of the Thanksgiving weekend tournament, held from November 28 to 29. ION will air every matchup live both days, with distribution on cable, satellite, major streaming platforms and over-the-air. The tournament marks the first national women’s college basketball rights deal for Scripps Sports.

“As the popularity of women’s sports among audiences and advertisers continues to explode, the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off will immediately become another major sports property for ION,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We’re proud that women’s sports have found a home on ION, and we look forward to bringing fans the action-packed world of women’s college basketball this fall.”

“Scripps Sports and ION are now a top destination for women’s sports, and we’re thrilled to partner with them for the Elevance Health Women’s Fort Myers Tip-Off,” added Mark Starsiak, senior VP of Intersport. “This tournament has proven to be an exciting one for college basketball fans everywhere, and the Scripps Sports team will elevate this event even further.”

In addition, ION will be the exclusive U.S. broadcast home of the new Sports Illustrated (SI) Women’s Games, a new biennial all-star competition featuring elite athletes across six sports. The participating athletes will have the opportunity to earn prize money based on competition results, while competing for the title of SI Women’s Games Champion. Athletes from around the globe will compete in California between October 28 and November 2 across basketball, gymnastics, tennis, volleyball and combat sports.

“The SI Women’s Games are a groundbreaking opportunity to do what we have always done at Sports Illustrated,” commented Steve Cannella, Sports Illustrated’s editor-in-chief. “This is an exciting new way for us to tell the best stories in sports. We can’t wait to watch these incredible athletes compete in California and celebrate everything they do, both on and off the field.”

“We’re proud to partner with Sports Illustrated, one of the most iconic brands in sports, to showcase and bring the compelling and exciting stories, athletes and events of the SI Women’s Games to every American household,” Scripps Sports’ Brian Lawlor added. “This is another milestone for Scripps Sports and ION as a premier destination for the best in women’s sports.”