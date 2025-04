ADVERTISEMENT

The Connected TV Festival, running from April 29 to May 1, will feature a panel exploring successful strategies for operating YouTube channels with VA Media’s Mark Ashbridge, pocket.watch’s Brian C. Janes and Future Today’s Soma Sengupta. You can register here for free.

The CTV Festival is the latest addition to World Screen’s portfolio of virtual summits. This free event, running from April 29 to May 1, will feature panels and keynotes with executives from across the content business as we take a deep dive into producing for and selling to AVOD platforms, tapping into funding from brands to get shows off the ground and managing franchises across multiple touchpoints. You can see sponsorship opportunities here.

Ashbridge is the CEO of VA Media and sits on the executive board. Janes is VP of distribution operations and IT at pocket.watch. Sengupta is head of partner relationships for Future Today. Together, the executives will discuss the approach to licensing traditional studio content, aligning with digital creators, boosting CPMs and enhancing discovery.

Previously announced keynotes for the Connected TV Festival include Bedrock’s Jonas Engwall, Roku’s Brian Toombs, Samsung TV Plus’s Bérangère Degni-Rezé, Tubi’s Ross Appleton and Channel 4’s Rupinder Downie and Joe Churchill, with more to be announced.