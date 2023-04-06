Joe Earley to Lead Disney Entertainment Streaming

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Earley has been tapped as president of direct-to-consumer, Disney Entertainment, reporting to Co-Chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden.

Most recently the president of Hulu, Earley will oversee Disney+ and Hulu, succeeding Michael Paull, who is leaving the company after six years. Earley’s role will see him working closely with content teams across the company as Disney drives its streaming efforts. He will remain president of Hulu until a successor is named.

“Joe has proven himself to be an extraordinary asset and is uniquely positioned for this role as we guide Disney’s streaming strategy into the future,” said Bergman and Walden. “His vast industry experience and deep understanding of what sets our prestigious portfolio of brands apart will be essential as we build on our robust direct-to-consumer efforts. Joe is a talented, passionate leader, committed to creative excellence, and we look forward to partnering with him in this next chapter.”

“Helping launch Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding,” said Earley. “I’m incredibly grateful to Dana and Alan for their confidence and the opportunity to lead both of these incredible teams during this time of transformation across the streaming landscape.”