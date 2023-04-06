MIPTV Spotlight: Merzigo

ADVERTISEMENT

Merzigo is a cutting-edge monetization company, providing a range of innovative services to broadcasters, producers and distributors.

“Merzigo’s pioneering approach to channel creation and management is increasingly of interest in the international marketplace, and it is helping numerous leading entertainment brands to grow their AVOD business,finding them new audiences and increasing revenue streams,” says Yigit Dogan Celik, chairman and co-founder.

Merzigo collaborates with more than 100 clients from around the world, managing and owning branded channels across a range of social platforms and OTT VOD services. Merzigo manages more than 1,500 monetizable channels on YouTube and Facebook in more than 20 languages and has experience in all kinds of content as part of its wide catalog.

Dogan Celik adds, “We are once again excited to attend MIPTV to strengthen our partnerships and find new ones to expand our business.”