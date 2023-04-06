Thursday, April 6, 2023
Home / Top Stories / April/MIPTV Digital Editions Now Available

April/MIPTV Digital Editions Now Available

World Screen 14 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The April/MIPTV digital edition of World Screen—featuring interviews with BBC Studios’ Tom Fussell, Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, All3Media’s Jane Turton, LL Cool J and much more—is now available. You can also access the digital editions of TV Drama, TV Kids, TV Real, TV Latina, TV Listings and the World Screen Guide.

World Screen
Game Change: Amid fears of a global recession and escalating costs, leading distributors share how they are preparing for the new era in the streaming wars. This special report also includes interviews with All3Media’s Jane Turton, Seven.One Entertainment Group’s Henrik Pabst and ZDF Studios’ Dr. Markus Schäfer. Plus, interviews with BBC Studios’ Tom Fussell, Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin, Bedrock’s Jonas Engwall, Night Train Media’s Herbert L. Kloiber and LL Cool J, as well as Showcases for GoQuest Media and NHK Enterprises.

TV Drama
European Drama; TV Drama Screenings Festival. Plus, interviews with Adrian Dunbar, Emilia Schüle and Jane Seymour.

TV Kids
Acquisition Strategies; Funding Models. Plus, interviews with WildBrain’s Eric Ellenbogen, Mattel’s Richard Dickson, 9 Story’s Vince Commisso and Chris Nee.

TV Real
Distribution Trends; TV Formats Screenings Festival. Plus, interviews with Michael Mosley and Curiosity’s Bakori Davis.

TV Latina
Interviews with Dori Media International’s Joshua Mintz, Inter Medya’s Beatriz Cea Okan, Warner Bros. Discovery’s Patricia Jasin, Onza’s Gonzalo Sagardía, Telemundo Global Studios’ Karen Barroeta and Eccho Rights’ Barbora Suster.

TV Listings
Program listings for 50-plus distributors, including links to trailers.

World Screen Guide
Profiles of leading distributors.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Warner Bros. Discovery, ZDF Studios & More to Attend Content Budapest

Content Budapest has unveiled additional speakers, buyers and co-producers set to attend the event in June, including Warner Bros. Discovery, ZDF Studios, RTL Hungary and more.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.