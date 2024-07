ADVERTISEMENT

In time for the Apple Vision Pro launch in France, Bedrock has released a fully dedicated version of the AVOD platform M6+ on Apple Vision OS.

The addition of Apple Vision Pro builds upon M6+’s already extensive device compatibility. The platform is also available on all Apple and Android devices, Smart TVs, OTT devices like Samsung, LG, Hisense, Philips, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, and on various set-top boxes.

M6+ is also set to be integrated into in-car entertainment systems in the near future.

Jonas Engwall, CEO of Bedrock, said, “Bringing the M6+ platform to Apple Vision Pro shows our strong determination to embrace emerging industry trends, positioning our clients at the forefront of this new dimension of entertainment.”