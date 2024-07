ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Media Germany has bolstered its branded entertainment unit, bringing on Alex Aussem as creative director, Christoph von Hunnius as client service director and Andreas Wolf as creative digital director.

Previously at HeimatTBWA, Aussem will spearhead the development of innovative marketing concepts to bring fresh creative insights. Von Hunnius is set to bring his extensive experience in creative consulting to oversee the integration of branded content with entertainment formats. Wolf, formerly at EndemolShine Germany, will leverage his digital knowledge to enhance the group’s social media presence.

The three will work alongside Anna-Lena Pittelkow, who joined earlier this year as creative director. She has been promoted to head of creative for the division.

Moritz Bergmann will remain head of sales and brand partnerships.

Pittelkow commented, “We’ve seen huge momentum with branded entertainment, and these new hires enable us to grow even further in this area. Strengthening our team with Alex, Christoph and Andreas will help us deliver premium content for our brand partners and ensure a unified approach across all media and platforms.”