Banijay Germany’s creative marketing agency, Banijay Media Germany, has bolstered its team with the hiring of Anna-Lena Pittelkow and Mirjan Hildebrandt.

Pittelkow, previously managing director and chief creative transformation officer at Grabarz & Partner, has been appointed as creative director to spearhead strategic development and create tailored brand experiences. Hildebrandt, formerly of WDR mediagroup, has been named head of digital distribution and content acquisition to expand the FAST channel offering, among other responsibilities.

Pittelkow’s background also includes time at agencies such as Zum Goldenen Hirschen and Scholz & Friends.

“As an experienced advertiser and brand expert, Anna complements us perfectly with her knowledge, her creative excellence and incredible energy,” said Ingrid Langheld and Christian Nienaber, managing directors of Banijay Media Germany. “Alongside our teams, she will set the example in innovation and develop tailor-made proposals for brands and collaborations with other agencies. We are also very pleased to have gained an experienced distribution expert in Mirjan. Together, we will continue to drive the expansion of Banijay Media Germany.”

“My career began at Endemol 15 years ago within the format development team, and since then, my heart has been in TV,” Pittelkow said. “The opportunity to develop new, smart and effective brand placements within some of the strongest entertainment brands in the business was extremely enticing, and I can’t wait to bring my creative marketing knowledge to this new role.”

Hildebrandt added, “Eleven years ago, I was part of the company which is now Banijay Media Germany, and it’s great to return, bringing new skills and expertise gathered in the fast-paced world of digital distribution and FAST channels.”