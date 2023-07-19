Banijay Live Artist Brand Rebrands

ADVERTISEMENT

Banijay Germany’s creative and marketing agency, formerly known as Banijay Live Artist Brand, has been rebranded as Banijay Media Germany, combining the conception, production and marketing of entertainment content and brands.

Co-managing directors Ingrid Langheld and Daniel Durst will continue to oversee the company.

The move introduces three pillars within the company: House of Brands, House of Likes and House of Rights.

The creative marketing unit House of Brands works in co-operation with broadcasters, bringing together well-known TV formats with brands. Examples include FRoSTA and the TV total WOK WM.

Under House of Likes, Banijay Media Germany will develop social media strategies, authentic storytelling, digital content and communities across numerous channels.

House of Rights will market content from advertisers and TV producers via all relevant platforms or through the company’s own wide-reaching MySpass network.

Langheld said: “Following the recent transfer of the live activities to Brainpool Live Entertainment, the logical next step toward strengthening our business is now taking place. Through our strategic rebrand as Banijay Media Germany, we will focus on our strength as a dynamic creative and marketing agency, building our market position and showcasing our formidable portfolio.”

Durst added: “Digital content, branded entertainment, community building and content distribution are of utmost relevance. By focusing on the core competence of a digital full-service entertainment agency, we are taking the next step into the entertainment future. As a creative, strategic partner for producers, advertisers, broadcasters and streamers, we develop and produce individual content and distribution strategies, creating unique moments to get people talking.”