Video industry revenues in Australia across TV, VOD and theatrical will increase to $12.3 billion in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 2.8 percent from this year, according to a new report from Media Partners Asia (MPA).

By 2030, online video revenues in Australia will reach $9.4 billion, with TV at $2.3 billion and theatrical at $571 million. As of 2024, video industry revenues were $10.1 billion, a 5.6 percent compound annual growth rate from 2019. In that time, online video increased its share from 32 percent to 62 percent.

By revenues, YouTube is in front, followed by Foxtel, Nine and Netflix. In terms of engagement, YouTube had a 33 percent share of the 7.1 billion minutes streamed across mobile and CTV last year. Netflix was second with 17 percent, followed by Nine and Foxtel’s streaming services at 11 percent and 9 percent, respectively. Disney and Prime Video shored up 6 percent shares each.

Vivek Couto, executive director at MPA, commented, “Global platforms YouTube and Netflix lead Australia’s streaming market, leveraging scale, advertising and subscription revenue, while domestic incumbents like Foxtel continue to compete with premium sports offerings, exemplified by Kayo, the second largest premium VOD platform by revenue while Nine sustains competitive traction with ad-supported BVOD, capitalizing on local content to drive revenue, and its SVOD offering, Stan.”

The premium video market across SVOD and BVOD is valued at $3.3 billion. Seven companies own and operate 11 platforms in Australia. Those players—Netflix, Foxtel, Nine, Disney, Prime Video, Paramount and Seven—had a 90 percent share of viewership and revenue in 2024. By 2030, the premium VOD market will surpass $5 billion, driven by rising CTV penetration; investments in premium sports, dramas and movies; and more ad-supported SVOD tiers.