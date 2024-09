ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV has clinched a commercial and editorial partnership with M6 Group’s new AVOD platform, M6+, to scale its presence in France.

As part of the alliance, M6+’s 26 million unique users will get built-in access to 12 Pluto TV channels, delivering 3,000 hours of content across brands such as Just Tattoo of Us, Alerte à Malibu, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Blue Bloods, as well as channels dedicated to movies, series and animation. Joining Pluto TV, meanwhile, will be six M6 channels delivering 2,000 hours of content, including Zone Interdite, Turbo, Les reines du shopping and Les Marseillais.

With the deal, M6 becomes Pluto TV’s local advertising partner. As such M6 Publicité can sell the entire Pluto TV inventory in France as part of its portfolio and Pluto TV content accessible on M6+. Paramount Advertising in France will also sell the Pluto TV inventory alongside the M6 advertising team.

“The free ad-supported streaming industry is thriving internationally,” said Olivier Jollet, executive VP and international general manager at Pluto TV. “As a leader in this space, we understand the value of partnering with key local entities, especially in competitive markets like France. Building on our successful collaborations across multiple markets, we are now expanding our FAST business with M6. M6 stands out as an ideal partner, offering a powerful platform, beloved content, a large consumer base and strong expertise in ad sales. By combining their strong presence in France with our FAST capabilities, we aim to create a dynamic and innovative model for the industry and consumers in France, as well as a blueprint for other markets.”

Henri de Fontaines, member of M6 Group’s executive board in charge of strategy, streaming and distribution, added: “As a pioneer in digital television in France, Groupe M6 is accelerating its transformation with the ambitious M6+ plan, in response to the growing digital consumption of our content. Launched successfully in May 2024 with a catalog from the group’s iconic brands, our AVOD platform is also a prime destination for top global audiovisual franchises. We’re thrilled about our ambitious partnership with Pluto TV, which allows us to offer even more must-see content to our users. With the significant growth of free ad-supported television, we see this partnership as a chance to align with a key player and hope it will strengthen over time. Commercially, this partnership boosts M6 Publicité’s position in the French market, providing advertisers with even more attractive and complementary solutions.”