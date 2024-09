ADVERTISEMENT

The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) is set to unveil the national winners for 2024 on September 26, alongside a showcase of content and performances from 16 nations and territories.

Nearly 340 national winners will be revealed, competing across 41 categories. They will advance to the Grand Awards and Gala Final this December. The live stream of the national winners reveal will be accessible via the AACA’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

“We want our national winners to not only celebrate their achievements but to head off to international markets like MIPCOM in a strong position to capitalize on their wins,” said Michael McKay, AACA president. “These are one of the few major awards to invest in a dedicated announcement for its award contenders, ensuring that national winners gain the recognition they deserve on a global stage.”