The nine winners of the 2024 MIPCOM Cannes Diversify TV Awards, which recognize the promotion of diversity and inclusion in television, received their honors in a ceremony hosted by journalist and broadcaster Femi Oke.

Norway’s Gigantene (The Giants), produced by Teddy TV for NRK, received the award for representation of disability in non-scripted. For representation of disability in scripted, season two of France’s One of Us, produced by Fédération Studios & Habanita Fédération for TF1 and distributed by Federation International, won.

In the representation of LGBTQIA+ category, the non-scripted winner is Canada’s Y a une étoile (There’s a Star), while the scripted winner is the U.K.’s Lost Boys & Fairies. Y a une étoile is produced by Bellefeuille Production for UNIS TV and distributed by FilmOption International. Lost Boys & Fairies is produced by Duck Soup Films for BBC and represented by All3Media.

Channel 5’s White Nanny Black Child (U.K.), produced by Doc Hearts Limited and Tigerlily Productions and distributed by Together Films, was awarded for representation of race and ethnicity in non-scripted. ITV and BritBox’s Three Little Birds won the prize for the scripted category. Produced by Tiger Aspect Productions in association with Douglas Road Productions, Three Little Birds is distributed by Banijay Rights.

For representation of diversity in kids’ programming, Australia’s Windcatcher won for the older children demographic, and Canada’s Wordsville was awarded for preschoolers. Windcatcher is produced by Unless Pictures and Every Cloud Productions for Stan and represented by the Australian Children’s Television Foundation. Wordsville, broadcast on TVOkids and PBS Thirteen, is produced and distributed by Sinking Ship Entertainment.

Lastly, the behind the scenes impact award went to Banijay Entertainment for its Banijay Launch initiative, a global accelerator program that discovers and empowers emerging female creators and pairs them with Banijay’s global network of creatives with the aim of helping them develop bold new formats.

The Diversify TV Awards are organized by MIPCOM Cannes in collaboration with founding partner Diversify TV and in association with founding presenting partner A+E Media Group. For 2024, awards partners include Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund, Webedia and supporting partner All3Media International, among others.

The awards ceremony was hosted by One, who was joined by actor, broadcaster and disability advocate Adam Pearson and performer, singer, TV host, advocate and drag queen Nicky Doll as presenters.