This year’s MIPCOM will showcase Spain as the Country of Honour and feature an in-depth program highlighted by a creativity-driven keynote from filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona.

The Country of Honour recognition comes with Spain’s content sector having experienced significant growth in recent years as a major international production hub, and as a proven provider of quality content to global audiences that consistently ranks amongst the most viewed worldwide. The growth since 2021 has been driven by a major three-year public investment initiative of 1.6 billion euros for the film and television sector, led by the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service. ICEX Spain Trade and Investment has played an active role in the internationalization of the Spanish audiovisual industry under the brand Audiovisual From Spain.

Additional program highlights include a world premiere screening of Ena. La Reina Victoria Eugrnia; a producers’ hub panel featuring Marc Dujardin (Le Collectif 64), Nina Hernández (Portocabo) and Susanne Frank (ZDF Studios); and more.

“Talent exists in every country, but not all value it equally. Our goal in positioning the Spanish audiovisual sector on the international stage is to elevate talent to the highest level, both through the activities we carry out at major festivals and markets worldwide and with our new campaign, ‘Spain, Where Talent Ignites.’ said Elisa Carbonell, CEO of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment.

“Everybody loves Spain and we’re planning a Gran Fiesta in celebration of Spanish content,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM CANNES and MIP LONDON. “A cultural powerhouse and a major European audiovisual hub, the Spanish creative sector has never been so prolific or their output enjoyed by so many globally. Its been an honor in itself for us to curate this special program in celebration of one of the world’s most formidable production countries.”