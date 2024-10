ADVERTISEMENT

MIPCOM has unveiled the full details and program for its newly expanded MIP Innovation Lab, bringing together a lineup of key players from over 60 international companies for a series of talks, summits, networking events and demonstrations.

A series of interviews by Evan Shapiro is planned with leaders from streaming and digital platforms. They will be interviewed on their strategies, dealing with market challenges and what makes for effective collaborations. Speakers include David Eilenberg (Roku), Claire Basini (TF1), Olivier Jollet (Pluto TV, Paramount), Cédric Dufour (Rakuten TV), Maxime Carboni (Euronews) and Justin Sampson (Barb Audiences).

The connected TV summit will cover the influence and innovations in TV operating systems, including the evolving dynamics of the user experience and latest advertising and monetization models. Speakers include key players from All3Media International, Anoki, NEW ID, Numila Advisory, Samsung TV Plus, TVREV, Veed Analytics, VIZIO, Whale TV and Wurl, amongst others.

The global FAST and AVOD summit will again focus on the sector’s international growth through the summit’s signature format of talks and round tables. Speakers include pioneers in the sector from companies including Banijay Rights, BBC Studios, Blue Lucy, Dataxis, FilmRise, Fremantle, Gracenote, Little Dot Studios, OKAST.TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, The Local Act, Tubi, Vevo, Warner Bros. Discovery, Whale TV, Xumo and ZDF Studios.

The applied AI summit is a full immersion day demonstrating the latest applications of AI across the industry including the areas of production and monetization, along with an exploration of the latest thinking and precedents around ethical and legal challenges inherent to the technology. Leading contributing companies include Adventr, Aive, Alix Partners, Banijay Entertainment, BetaSeries, Calliope Networks, DLA Piper, FanTrust, Google, Largo.ai, TF1 Group, Newen Studios, Papercup, Runway, Social Department and Variety Intelligence Platform.

The Why YouTube Matters: Engaging Audiences & Boosting Revenue session will feature analysis of recent trends and emerging opportunities across the industry, including in-depth case studies of success stories in driving viewership and revenues via the global platform with Neil Price (YouTube) and Wayne Davison (Little Dot Studios).

The Insights That Matter: Fueling Your Next Strategic Move session will feature three exclusive trend reports and essential takeaways from the program, presented by RTLAdAlliance, 3Vision and Omdia.

Companies confirmed to exhibit in the new MIP Innovation lab include Amagi, aurbit by Adease Media Intelligence, Dubformer, ElevenLabs, FASTHub by MuxIP and Largo.ai; with Bango, Dramatify, Digital Convergence Technologies, Motion Tech and Triforce