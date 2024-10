ADVERTISEMENT

Discover the rich and varied world of the Quebec audiovisual industry at MIPCOM.

Organized by the Société de Développement des Entreprises Culturelles (SODEC), Quebec’s cultural agency, the Quebec Pavilion aims to promote and support Quebec content creators on an international scale by connecting them with distributors, buyers, broadcasters, co-producers and partners from all over the world to facilitate exchanges and business development.

The business hub will house nearly 40 production and distribution companies, presenting a wide range of content, from award-winning programs with diverse and inclusive stories to insightful documentaries, animated series, youth programs that educate and inspire, variety shows and successful formats, dramatic series and movies.