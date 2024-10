ADVERTISEMENT

Escapade Media is bringing the Revealit TV viewing experience to MIPCOM later this month.

Revealit TV is a new AI-powered interactive video platform that allows viewers to interact with what they see on screen, either immediately or once they have finished watching. Revealit TV’s shoppable, interactive and searchable viewing experience happens by way of an app that makes use of six patented AI technologies, including a voice interface, virtual try-ons and generative AI.

Natalie Lawley, managing director of Escapade Media, commented, “This is a very exciting time for innovative content. Revealit TV’s ground-breaking technology truly elevates and enhances the viewing experience for today’s audiences.”

Garry Smith, CEO at Revealit TV, added, “We are thrilled to be working with Escapade Media at MIPCOM to help complement and boost the content of their clients’ productions and to demonstrate the innovative and pioneering Revealit TV viewing experience to the world.”