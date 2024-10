ADVERTISEMENT

Cineverse has made its AI-driven content discovery tool cineSearch available for public preview.

cineSearch leverages advanced artificial intelligence to simplify the content discovery process and offers a personalized search experience across streaming services such as Netflix. Ava, cineSearch’s AI video advisor, provides users with tailored recommendations based on their viewing habits, preferences and the services they use.

Developed in part with Google Cloud AI technology, cineSearch has established partnerships with Younify, Vionlabs, Datatonic and Gracenote, a Nielsen company.

“cineSearch represents a significant leap forward in content discovery, and we’re thrilled to offer it for public preview,” said Tony Huidor, Cineverse’s chief operating officer and chief technology officer. “We believe this tool has come a long way since we launched in Beta earlier this year and will continue to improve as more people use and help train the AI. cineSearch was built to not only streamline the search process but also transform how audiences engage with content, making it easier than ever to discover their next favorite film or show.”