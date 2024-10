ADVERTISEMENT

XOSQE has signed an agreement to acquire the FAST channel creator and distributor Static Waves Media Group.

The newly formed entity will operate under the brand name XOSQE Media.

International television distribution veteran Marco Frazier has been named CEO of XOSQE. Arun Maljaars will lead XOSQE Media as CEO. Linn Adolfsson is chief creative officer.

“With the acquisition of Static Waves Media Group, XOSQE is strategically positioned to expand its influence in both the traditional and new media spaces,” said Maljaars. “The merging of these companies and the convergence of e-commerce, the creator economy, traditional entertainment, and advanced technology will provide us with opportunities that no other company has been able to collectively and effectively capitalize upon globally.”

“Static Waves has excelled in the FAST channel space, but by combining its expertise with XOSQE’s advanced LIVE e-commerce technology solutions, we will unlock unprecedented opportunities,” said Frazier. “Advertisers will not only be able to target their messages more effectively but will also enable consumers to make purchases seamlessly while engaging with the content.”