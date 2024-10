ADVERTISEMENT

Melodie has designed a new model that allows TV production companies to directly benefit from the music royalties generated from their programs.

“Our unique Royalty Rebate partnership model is something entirely new,” says Evan Buist, founder and managing director. “We’re uncovering the biggest secret in the broadcast media industry. For production companies, we’re transforming what was once a music licensing cost into a profit line item, unlocking an annual $4 billion opportunity for prolific producers of factual and non-scripted television.”

The direct partnership between TV production companies and Melodie, a music publisher, allows production companies to earn royalties from the music in their TV shows without the need for registrations, tracking, audits or administration.

“If you’re a television production company, book time with Melodie to learn how you can benefit from the royalty income generated from your television programs,” Buist says.