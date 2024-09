ADVERTISEMENT

The tech-enabled music licensing solution Melodie has developed a royalty partnership model with an aim to unlock music royalty revenue for television production companies.

In 2022, performing rights organizations (PROs) paid out €3.55 billion ($4 billion) in royalties from TV and radio broadcasts globally, up 11.4 percent on 2021. Melodie’s royalty partnership model allows for the sharing of a portion of music royalties generated from partner TV shows.

Evan Buist, Melodie’s founder and managing director, explained, “We’re transforming what was once a music licensing cost into a profit line item—unlocking new revenue from a $4 billion annual opportunity for prolific producers of factual and non-scripted television.”

Since launching six years ago, Melodie’s multi-award-winning technologies have grown to include a diverse range of search options, such as AI-powered search tools and search exclusions. Most recently, the company added an automatic cue sheet tool, instantly generating PRO-ready cue sheets from various types of files.

The Melodie library has now seen more than 20 million minutes of music broadcast on free-to-air television and VOD platforms globally in shows such as Ninja Warrior, Deadly Women, The Amazing Race and Real Housewives.

Buist added, “We work closely with our partners, ensuring the Melodie library is always fit for purpose, often acquiring new music for upcoming productions. We understand that outstanding, relevant creative must always drive decision-making in edit.”