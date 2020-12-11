Netflix Sees Sharp Rise in Viewing of Foreign-Language Titles

ADVERTISEMENT

In analyzing what U.S. viewers were streaming on the platform this year, Netflix revealed that viewing of foreign-language titles was up by more than 50 percent compared to 2019.

The Platform (Spain), Barbarians (Germany) and Rogue City (France) were the most popular. K-drama viewing nearly tripled, and anime was up over 100 percent in the U.S. Kingdom S2 and The King: Eternal Monarch were the most popular K-dramas. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and Blood of Zeus were the anime titles that garnered the most interest.

The interest in foreign-language fare this wasn’t just a U.S. phenomenon: Money Heist: Part 4 (Spain) hit the top 10 in 92 countries, Barbarians (Germany) in 91, #Alive (Korea) in 90, Ragnarok (Norway) in 89 and Lost Bullet (France) in 89 countries.

Netflix viewers spent twice as much time watching documentaries and reality TV this year than last. The top docuseries were Tiger King and Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, while the most successful documentary features were American Murder: The Family Next Door and The Social Dilemma. In the reality TV arena, Floor is Lava, Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle were the most popular releases of the year.

Viewers also watched twice as much romance this year as in 2019, with The Kissing Booth 2, Princess Switch: Switched Again and To All The Boys P.S I Still Love You being top draws. Love Is Blind stayed in the U.S. top 10 for 47 days straight after its release in February, the second-longest run of any title, behind Cocomelon at 64 days. The Half of It and Indian Matchmaking both garnered notable interest as well.

Netflix saw a jump in viewing of stand-up between March and April (compared to February). October was its biggest month for comedy viewing generally. Hubie Halloween, The Wrong Missy, Space Force, Holidate and Kevin Hart, Zero F**ks Given were the most popular comedies of the year, while Never Have I Ever and Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning drove the most laughs on Twitter.

In early April, searches on Netflix for “sad movies” spiked nearly 30 percent from the previous month, with standouts such as All the Bright Places and Miracle in Cell No. 7.

In March, searches on Netflix for “home baking shows” went up almost 50 percent over the previous month, and people were searching for DIY and home shows. The most popular food and home shows were Get Organized with The Home Edit, Nailed It!, Million Dollar Beach House, The American Barbecue Showdown and Crazy Delicious.

There was a strong appetite for fictional stories about families in all their complexity, with The Crown season four, The Queen’s Gambit, Enola Holmes, Ratched, Ozark season three, The Umbrella Academy season two and Hillbilly Elegy among the most popular.

With regard to feel-good entertainment for kids and families, The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, The Willoughbys, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey and Over the Moon topped the charts.

Action was also a top draw this year, with Extraction, Spenser Confidential, The Old Guard, Project Power and Cobra Kai as the most popular action titles of the year.

Netflix also highlighted a trend toward programming that helped viewers to “open their eyes.” My Octopus Teacher (about the importance of nature), Crip Camp (about the disability revolution in the 1970s) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (about social justice) were all popular picks. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, viewing of titles that helped us better understand the Black experience in the U.S. soared: 13TH was up 5,000 percent, LA 92 up 1,300 percent, Dear White People up 700 percent, Time: The Kalief Browder Story up 500 percent and American Son up 270 percent.