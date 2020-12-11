Skydance Television Inks First-Look Pact with Exile Content Studio

ADVERTISEMENT

Skydance Television has entered into an exclusive first-look agreement with Exile Content Studio to develop and produce English-language scripted series.

Under the deal, Skydance Television will have first consideration across Exile Content Studio’s portfolio of English-language TV projects.

Exile, led by Isaac Lee, develops and produces content in Spanish and English for global audiences across multiple platforms. The studio recently co-produced Todo Va A Estar Bien with Diego Luna as showrunner and Sueño Real, about Real Madrid’s women’s Football team with journalist Ana Pastor. Prior to launching, Exile’s team delivered three seasons of El Chapo for Netflix and was behind the Emmy- and Sundance Audience Award-winning documentary Science Fair, in addition to Netflix’s Who Killed Malcolm X and The Traffickers.

“We are very proud to partner with Exile Content Studio to bring its diverse array of Latinx-based content to our current development slate,” said Jesse Sisgold, Skydance Media’s president and COO. “Skydance shares Exile’s vision to amplify the voices of all creators and producers to bring their stories to global audiences, and to do so with a strategy focused on where entertainment is heading.”

“We are excited to have Skydance Television as a partner, to collaborate on new diverse stories of great resonance for a global captive audience that is increasingly looking for higher quality content options,” said Isaac Lee, chairman of Exile Content. “We are committed to developing impactful original content while leading the charge for diversity in entertainment in partnership with top-talent Latinx creators and strategic partners like Skydance.”