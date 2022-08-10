Exile Content Studio Ups Nando Vila

ADVERTISEMENT

Candle Media’s Exile Content Studio has promoted Nando Vila, former head of audio and unscripted television, to head of studio.

Vila will now be responsible for overseeing the company’s film and television content strategy. He takes over from Daniel Eilemberg, who was recently named CEO of the Lil’ Heroes NFT franchise.

Prior to joining Exile, Vila served as VP of programming at FUSION TV, where he executive produced, created and hosted the political sketch comedy show Happy Ending; created and hosted Midterm Mayhem: The Ultimate Political Smackdown; and was the creator and host of The Soccer Gods. He was also the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary The Naked Truth: Trumpland.

Previously, Vila hosted the Gimlet Media podcast We Came to Win, an anthology series about beloved World Cup stories.

“Exile’s recent acquisition by Candle Media is a testament to the opportunities we stand to capitalize on as we continue to create and launch new content across multiple platforms and expand Latino representation in media,” said Isaac Lee, CEO. “Under Nando’s guidance, Exile is well-positioned to further establish itself as the leading Spanish-language studio creating premium content for global audiences.”

“Exile is set to greatly accelerate our planned strategic growth with the promotion of Nando Vila to head of studio,” added Alejandro Uribe, president. “Since joining the company in 2020, Nando quickly demonstrated his remarkable vision, taste, judgment and tactical thinking—the qualities most essential for directing content strategy for Exile and setting us up for long-term success.”

Vila added, “I’m thrilled to take this next step with the phenomenal team at Exile and sharpen my focus on the premium quality content we create for Spanish-speaking audiences everywhere. For Exile, the opportunities are endless as we embrace new formats and technologies to meet, entertain and engage with our audiences across all platforms.”