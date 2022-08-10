The North Road Company Appoints CFO

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Road Company, the global content studio formed by Peter Chernin, has tapped Darian Singer as CFO.

Singer will lead the strategic integration of North Road assets and oversee the development of North Road infrastructure to accommodate further growth. His oversight will include Chernin Entertainment, Red Arrow’s U.S. assets, Words + Pictures and an international arm dedicated to strategic acquisitions and localized programming. He will report to Chernin, chairman and CEO.

Singer joins from JPMorgan Chase, where he was most recently managing director within the entertainment industries group. He handled the structuring, negotiation and arrangement of capital, as well as strategic advisory and operational banking needs for players in film, TV, interactive gaming and other media.

“Darian brings the right combination of skills and experience to North Road as we integrate and scale our business,” Chernin said. “I am very pleased to have him on board.”

Singer added, “It’s incredibly exciting to join North Road at such a promising and pivotal juncture. I greatly look forward to leveraging North Road’s centralized resources to empower each company within its portfolio, while also creating an infrastructure that allows and encourages the banner to scale even further.”