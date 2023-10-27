North Road Taps Showtime Alum Amy Israel

ADVERTISEMENT

The North Road Company has hired longtime Showtime executive Amy Israel as president of television.

Israel will be working to curate and expand North Road’s global TV slate, overseeing all aspects of scripted television development and production across the company’s global portfolio.

Israel will report to North Road CEO David Nevins, who previously worked with her during his long stint overseeing Showtime and Paramount scripted content.

Nevins said, “Amy is among the best in the business, the driving force behind a long list of the most impactful shows in our time. I know firsthand the value of her unique combination of creative leadership and producorial drive, and I am fully confident she will make a fantastic addition to North Road’s leadership and the ongoing expansion of our industry-leading content portfolio.”

Israel joined Showtime in 2011, overseeing worldwide scripted development and exercising creative oversight across drama, comedy and limited series as the company’s executive VP of global programming. Earlier in her career, Israel led production and acquisitions for Paramount Vantage, Miramax Films and New Regency while also acting as an independent producer.

The appointment adds to an executive leadership team at North Road that has steadily grown since Peter Chernin launched the company in 2022. This includes Jenno Topping, two-time Academy Award nominee and Chernin Entertainment president, whose scripted business reports to Chernin; Jan Frouman, Red Arrow Studios founder and North Road president; two-time Emmy winner and 30 for 30 creator Connor Schell, who heads Words + Pictures; Emmy-nominated Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen, creator of Love is Blind and The Ultimatum; Darian Singer, North Road CFO and former JPMorgan Chase managing director; and Nevins.

“It’s a thrill to join Peter, David, Jenno and the rest of the stellar executive team at North Road,” said Israel. “As the industry continues to evolve, I remain passionate in my advocacy for artists and protecting their visions. I cannot wait to bring even more extraordinary storytellers, both established and emerging, into the North Road fold, leveraging both its artist-friendly model and the unique resources it offers creative partners to create world-class television.”