Jaume Roures to Exit Mediapro After 30 Years

The board of directors of Mediapro has approved the “disassociation” of co-founder Jaume Roures as a managing partner.

Tatxo Benet, also a managing partner, has been confirmed to remain as president and CEO, positions he has held for over ten years.

Benet said, “Mediapro has become a great company, a resilient company that has always known how to overcome any new challenge. The entire management team and the 7,000 people in the group will continue to do so with the same efficiency, effectiveness, and dedication. The management team and its CEO are fully aligned with the group’s shareholder partners, Southwind and WPP, with whom we wholeheartedly share the company’s future vision. In this regard, there has not only been no disagreement about the future model, but there has also been no change in the foundational project or the values the group represents. And there won’t be any changes as long as this management team is here, because it’s this team that has implemented them for thirty years, and because our shareholders share our project and values, which were key when evaluating their investment in Mediapro. No one has changed them, and no one wants to change them.”

Benet added that “the void that Jaume leaves in the group is immense, and from a personal standpoint, I will deeply miss these wonderful decades of working together, side by side, during which we collaborated to build Mediapro and make it what it is. But this wouldn’t have been possible without the people in the group, the best professionals in their respective areas. In this sense, Mediapro will continue to be in very good hands.”

“The inspiration and legacy that Jaume leaves behind are an irreplaceable part of Mediapro’s DNA and will always be present in this company’s work, reminding us that people come first, that we should never give up on our ideas and dreams, and that working as Jaume did, we will continue to achieve everything we pursue, no matter how challenging it seems, without fear being an obstacle to what talent and effort set as our goal.”

Benet concluded, “We are now celebrating 30 years of existence, and everyone, absolutely everyone—shareholders, the CEO, the management team and all the people that make up the group—are aligned and committed to experiencing another thirty years, at least, with the same success that we have had up to now.”