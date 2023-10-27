Bell Media & FOX Entertainment Global in Content Pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global have entered into a new licensing and distribution partnership encompassing support for Canadian content across a range of genres.

Under the agreement, the companies will partner to support Canadian original productions for all Bell Media platforms, including CTV and Crave, and in the U.S. for FOX. Global distribution will be handled by FOX Entertainment Global. The deal encompasses English-language scripted drama and comedies, unscripted competitions and docuseries. Initial projects are set to be produced in Canada by Neshama Entertainment.

The ongoing licensing and distribution pact sees Bell Media’s CTV or Crave act as the commissioning broadcaster for all series, with content to be initially produced by Neshama Entertainment and distributed by FOX Entertainment Global.

“This new partnership with FOX Entertainment Global bolsters Bell Media’s commitment to the creation of original Canadian content that resonates both at home and abroad,” said Justin Stockman, VP of content development and programming at Bell Media. “Working alongside our production partners, we look forward to continuing to expand our original content offering, working with Canadian creators and filming in this country, with guaranteed international exposure on FOX and beyond.”

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for FOX Entertainment, noted, “I am excited to expand our longstanding collaboration with Bell Media through this bold partnership that harnesses our companies’ rich source of creativity and enviable independence. The high level of world-class talent in Canada makes this pact even more attractive, and Neshama and Bell shepherding these projects through the country’s proven production community allows Canadian content to have scale both locally and globally.”

Brook Peters, senior VP of sales and business development at Neshama Releasing, added, “We at Neshama are proud to join forces with Bell Media on this exciting partnership. Working hand-in-hand, unifying our individual skill sets and reach throughout the Canadian creative community speaks to the drive and innovation we share with Bell and FOX Entertainment.”