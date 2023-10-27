Jesse Armstrong to Receive 2023 International Emmy Founders Award

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled that Jesse Armstrong, the creator and showrunner of Succession, will receive the 2023 International Emmy Founders Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala on November 20.

The British author, screenwriter and producer has nearly two decades of experience in film and television. In addition to creating Succession, he co-created the Channel 4 comedy series Peep Show, Fresh Meat and Babylon. He also wrote an episode of the British anthology science fiction series Black Mirror, entitled “The Entire History of You.”

“Since its debut, Succession has entered the cultural zeitgeist—obsessing audiences around the world with its highly original cast of characters and Machiavellian plots,” said Bruce L. Paisner, president and CEO of the International Academy. “We look forward to honoring Jesse Armstrong’s extraordinary talent and global impact with our Founders Award.”