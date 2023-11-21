2023 International Emmy Winners Unveiled

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has presented the 2023 International Emmy Awards to TV creators and performers from nine countries at a ceremony hosted by actor and comedian Rhys Darby.

The best performance by an actor award went to Martin Freeman for his role in Dancing Ledge Productions’ The Responder, while best performance by an actress was awarded to Karla Souza for her role in Madam, Filmadora, Infinity Hill and Amazon’s La Caída (Dive).

Sommerhaus Serien and Netflix’s The Empress won the drama series award, while season three of Hat Trick Productions’ Derry Girls and Weirdass Comedy, Rotten Science and Netflix’s Vir Das: Landing shared the comedy award.

The documentary award went to Mariupol: The People’s Story, from Top Hat Productions, Hayloft Productions and the BBC. Warner Bros. Discovery and Endemol Shine Brasil’s A Ponte—The Bridge Brasil took the non-scripted entertainment award. The sports documentary honor was given to Stranger Than Fiction Films’ Harley & Katya.

Des Gens Bien Ordinaires (A Very Ordinary World), from Magneto and Canal+, was presented with the short-form series award, while La Caída (Dive) was awarded in the TV movie/miniseries category. Ay Yapim’s Yargi (Family Secrets) won the telenovela award.

In the kids’ categories, Magic Light Pictures’ The Smeds and The Smoos won for animation, while Fremantle, Newbe and Netflix’s Heartbreak High won for live-action. Built to Survive, from Butter Media, Breslin Media, Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation, took the prize for kids’ factual and entertainment.

Also, Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, from Eagle Vision, White Pine Pictures and Paquin Entertainment won in the arts programming division.