2023 International Emmy Nominations Revealed

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has unveiled 56 nominees across 14 categories and spanning 20 countries for this year’s 2023 International Emmy Awards.

The nominees hail from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the U.K.

The actors nominated for their performance are Gustavo Bassani in Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido (Oficina Burman/The Mediapro Studio/Amazon; Argentina); Martin Freeman in The Responder (Dancing Ledge Productions; U.K.); Jonas Karlsson in Nattryttarna/Riding in Darkness (Jarowskij; Sweden) and Jim Sarbh in Rocket Boys (Culver Max Entertainment/Emmay Entertainment/Roy Kapur Films; India).

The female performance category features Connie Nielsen in Drømmeren/ Karen Blixen Bliver Til (Zentropa Episodes/Viaplay/Belga/Stage 5; Denmark), Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too (Bad Wolf; U.K.), Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime season two (SK Global Entertainment/Golden Karavan/Film Karavan; India) and Karla Souza in La Caída/Dive (Madam/Filmadora/Infity Hill/Amazon; Mexico).

The nominees for drama series are Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Astory/KT Studio Genie; South Korea); Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido (Oficina Burman/The Mediapro Studio/Amazon; Argentina); The Devil’s Hour (Hartswood Films/Amazon, U.K.); and The Empress (Sommerhaus Serien; Germany).

Comedies up for the award are Derry Girls season three (Hat Trick Productions; U.K.), El Encargado/The Boss (Star+ Original Productions/Pegsa; Argentina), Le Flambeau/La Flamme season two (Entre 2 & 4/Making Prod; France) and Vir Das: Landing (Weirdass Comedy/Rotten Science; India).

TV movies/minieseries nominees are Chaeboljib Maknaeadeul/Reborn Rich (Raemongraein/SLL/ChaebolSPC/VIU; South Korea), Infiniti (Empreinte Digitale/Federation Entertainment Belgique; France), La Caída/Dive (Madam/Filmadora/Infinity Hill/Amazon; Mexico) and Life and Death in the Warehouse (BBC Studios; U.K.).

The telenovela category features Cara e Coragem (TV Globo; Brazil), Pantanal (TV Globo; Brazil), Para Sempre/Forever (Plural Entertainment; Portugal) and Yargi/Family Secrets (Ay Yapim; Turkey).

The programs up for the win for non-scripted entertainment are A Ponte—The Bridge Brasil (Warner Bros. Discovery/Endemol Shine Brasil; Brazil), Hôtel du Temps: Dalida/The Time Hotel: Dalida (Mediawan/Ardimages; France), Love by A.I. (Tokyo Broadcasting System Television/Smart Dog Media; Japan) and The Great British Bake Off season 13 (Love Productions, U.K.).

Documentary nominees are Dossiê Chapecó—O Jogo Por Trás Da Tragédia (Warner Bros. Discovery/Pacha Films; Brazil), Mariupol: The People’s Story (Top Hat Productions/Hayloft Productions/BBC; U.K.), Nazijäger—Reise In Die Finsternis/Nazi Hunter—Journey Into Darkness (Spiegel TV; Germany; and Witness—Serigne vs. The EU (Zungu/Al Jazeera English; Qatar).

Arts programming nominees are Art Is Our Voice (NHK; Japan), Buffy Sainte-Marie (Eagle Vision/White Pine Pictures; Canada), Los Tigres Del Norte: Historias Que Contar (Prime Video/Filmadora; Mexico) and Music Under the Swastika‚ The Maestro and the Cellist of Auschwitz (3B-Produktion/Deutsche Welle; Germany).

For kids, the animation category features Menino Maluquinho/The Nutty Boy (Chatrone; Brazil), Moominvalley season three (Gutsy Animations; Finland), Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure (Warf Studios/Field Management Expand; Japan) and The Smeds and The Smoos

(Magic Light Pictures; U.K.).

Kids factual includes Built To Survive (Butter Media/Australian Broadcasting Corporation/Australian Children’s Television Foundation; Australia), Quintal TV/Yard TV season two (Canal Futura – Fundação Roberto Marinho; Brazil), Takalani Sesame season 13 (Sesame Workshop/Pulp Films; South Africa) and Triff… Anne Frank/Meet… Anne Frank (Cross Media/IFAGE; Germany).

The nominees for live-action for kids are Gudetama: An Eggscellent Adventure (OLM; Japan), Heartbreak High (Fremantle/Newbe; Australia), Kol Od Balevav/Memory Forest (TTV Production/Kan Educational/Genesis Philanthropy Group/Gesher Multicultural Film Fund/The AVI CHAI Foundation/ Maimonides Fund; Israel) and Tierra Incógnita (Disney+ Original Productions/Non Stop; Argentina).

Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City on Monday, November 20.

“The International Emmy competition is the pinnacle for recognizing excellence in television around the world,” said Bruce Paisner, International Academy president and CEO. “We look forward to gathering the international television community in New York City, in November to recognize these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage.”