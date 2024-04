ADVERTISEMENT

Tubi and DAZN have entered into a partnership that, among other launches, sees DAZN Women’s Football FAST channel become available in North America for the first time.

The licensing agreement will see DAZN Ringside and DAZN Women’s Football FAST channels launch in the U.S. and DAZN TV and DAZN Women’s Football FAST Channels launch in Canada. This marks the first time the DAZN Women’s Football FAST channel will be available in North America.

DAZN Women’s Football will be available 24 hours a day, offering a mix of live and classic matches from prestigious tournaments, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL), Liga F, the Saudi Women’s Premier League and more. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in both the U.S. and Canada.

DAZN Ringside provides action across boxing and MMA from partners Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series. This includes live undercards, before the bell, weigh-ins, over 300 hours of archive fights, exclusive documentaries and The DAZN Boxing show. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in the U.S.

DAZN TV comprises boxing, MMA, and international soccer. This includes live undercards, before the bell and 300-plus hours of archive content from partners Matchroom Boxing, Golden Boy, Wasserman and MF & DAZN: X Series. There’s also live Champions League and Europa League soccer each match week. The channel will be available for Tubi audiences in Canada.