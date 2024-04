ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Goodman has signed a new multiyear deal to continue as executive VP of worldwide production for Lionsgate Television.

In his position, Goodman will carry on heading up production of the studio’s slate of premium scripted series, as well as its East Coast television production facilities in Yonkers, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; and soon in Newark, New Jersey. A 17-year Lionsgate veteran, Goodman has served as head of television production throughout the studio’s growth from a small indie to a $1.5 billion-plus annual revenue TV powerhouse, working on the iconic series Mad Men, Orange Is the New Black, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Nashville and more.

He is currently leading production on new and upcoming series such as Extended Family for Peacock, the Seth Rogen half-hour comedy The Studio for Apple TV+, the thriller The Hunting Wives and the re-imagining of Spartacus for STARZ. Other upcoming series include the comedy DINKS, which has just been ordered to pilot at Amazon MGM Studios.

“Gary’s production leadership has been a vital part of our success for nearly 20 years, successfully guiding us through the pandemic and last year’s double strikes with minimum interruption and down time,” said Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television group chair and chief creative officer, and Sandra Stern, vice chairman. “He has been a key driver in expanding our production footprint with new studio facilities and will continue to be a valuable member of our television leadership team and a source of innovative production expertise moving forward.”