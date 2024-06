ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate and Lionsgate Studios have promoted Chase Brisbin to executive VP of international SVOD sales and head of global channels.

The expanded role will see Brisbin manage Lionsgate’s portfolio of more than two dozen FAST channels worldwide, including MovieSphere, the only global premium movie channel offered by a major studio and the first FAST channel to be ranked by Nielsen. She will also continue to be responsible for licensing and distributing Lionsgate’s slate of feature films, lineup of television series, STARZ original series and the film and television library.

A 12-year Lionsgate veteran, Brisbin previously served as executive VP of international television and digital distribution.

“Chase is a respected and forward-looking executive with a strong grasp of emerging trends in the global marketplace,” said Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution. “As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, her perspective and expertise make her the natural choice to lead our global FAST business while continuing her oversight of our International SVOD business.”