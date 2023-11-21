Blink49 Studios Invests in Front Street Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT

Fifth Season-backed Blink49 Studios, led by John Morayniss, has made a “significant investment” in Canadian production outfit Front Street Pictures.

Now majority-owned by Blink49, Front Street Pictures will continue to operate as an independent label led by Charles Cooper as president. The move will help to expand Front Street Pictures’s TV-movie-focused production business, increase its slate and fund new content investments.

“Working closely with Charles this past year, I’ve been incredibly impressed with his leadership, production expertise and stellar reputation among industry peers,” commented Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios. “This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to grow our footprint in Canada, including expanding our infrastructure in Vancouver, establishing a presence in Alberta and plans for further growth in the Canadian market and beyond. Front Street Pictures will continue to be a best-in-class production services partner with third-party producers and broadcasters in Canada and around the world.”

“The partnership with Blink49 Studios will support Front Street Pictures on its continued growth trajectory and focus on the MOW market,” Cooper added. “John’s vision, along with the expertise of the team at Blink49 Studios, will drive more investment in MOW content production and distribution as well as expansion into the scripted episodic space.”

Front Street Pictures has produced more than 300 movies and 150-plus episodes of television. It is working with Blink49 Studios on the the crime procedural Wild Cards for CBC and the detective drama series Sight Unseen for CTV.