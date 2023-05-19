Blink49 Hires SVP of Global Scripted

ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios has appointed Fifth Season alum Mal Stares as senior VP of global scripted.

In this new role, Stares will work across development and production of Blink49’s current and upcoming slate of scripted content spanning drama and comedy, working closely with creators, authors, writers, producers and broadcasters. She is also charged with initiating a new slate of development projects to add to the Blink49 pipeline.

Stares served as VP of international TV production at Fifth Season, leading the company’s expansion into Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Carolyn Newman, executive VP of global scripted, to whom Stares will report, said: “Mal is a true champion of writers’ voices and talent. She brings to Blink49 the perfect combination of global experience, relationships and great taste, which we have gotten to know firsthand through her work with us at Fifth Season. We are thrilled to have her join our scripted team.”

Stares commented: “I am thrilled to be partnering with Carolyn and the entire team at Blink49. Through my time working with them at Fifth Season, I recognized that we share a passion for discovering and supporting creative voices, and I look forward to continuing our journey together in this exciting new role.”