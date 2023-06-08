Blink49 Studios in JV with Transatlantic Literary Agency

ADVERTISEMENT

Blink49 Studios has entered into a partnership with Transatlantic Agency, a North American literary management company, to develop and produce original content for the international marketplace.

The partnership gives Blink49 access to Transatlantic’s roster of book authors and IP to develop and produce original projects using Blink49’s studio, production and distribution infrastructure.

Blink49 and Transatlantic will serve as co-producers on all projects developed and produced through the deal. Blink49 will serve as the lead studio, with Blink49 and Fifth Season having a first look for international distribution rights.

“We’re so excited to partner with Samantha Haywood, Laura Cameron and the fabulous team at Transatlantic Agency,” commented John Morayniss, CEO of Blink49 Studios. “They represent some of the best-selling authors and storytellers working in Canada, the U.S. and internationally. By fostering a close working relationship, we’ll provide Transatlantic clients with significant opportunities and upside to bring their stories to a global television audience.”

“This exciting joint venture creates opportunities for our author and screenwriter clients to have greater ownership in their work and influence over book adaptations, which is increasingly important to the artists we represent,” said Samantha Haywood, president and literary agent at Transatlantic Agency. “Before we started this conversation, we saw from multiple projects we have in development with Blink49 that John and the team bring vast experience, global perspective, and that secret sauce of hustle and commitment to getting great projects off the ground. We will always seek out the best creative alignment through our robust network of coagents and production partners in addition to offering this unique avenue for our clients to retain a financial stake in the stories they create. Laura Cameron and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this opportunity for our clients and the Transatlantic Agency.”